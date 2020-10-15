Gov. Baker ‘cannot support Donald Trump for president,’ administration says

BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said he “cannot support” President Donald Trump in his re-election bid, according to his communications director, Lizzy Guyton.

In a statement, Guyton said, “The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He’ll leave the election analysis to the pundits.”

The Republican Baker has been critical of Trump on several issues including the president’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he were to lose on November 3.

Baker has also criticized the Republican president’s actions during his recovery from COVID-19, calling him “incredibly irresponsible” for downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus, and his failure to bring the nation together amid several protests across the country against police brutality against African Americans.

Earlier this year, the State House News Service reported that Gov. Baker did not vote for President Trump in the 2016 presidential elections. He did not say who he voted for then, and Baker and his office have not said if or how he will vote in the upcoming election.

