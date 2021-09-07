Gas prices on Labor Day highest in years

(WWLP) — As Labor Day officially ends, the weekend’s uptick in travel has drivers looking at the gas pump. 

Gas prices are still climbing throughout the region and throughout the nation. Gas is up to .03 cents from a week ago, and up almost a full dollar from last year. 

Hurricane Ida shares some blame, the storm shut down most fuel production in Gulf Coast as it moved through there last week. 

The current nationwide average of more than $3 a gallon made this Labor Day the most expensive at the pump since 2013. 

