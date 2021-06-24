Gas prices keep rising ahead of Fourth of July weekend

GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey also indicated that, so far, 46% of Americans’ travel plans were affected by high gas prices.

Christopher Dutton of Springfield said, “You have to sacrifice something if you want to travel. Gas isn’t really a factor, it’s the hotel prices of where I am going that’s more of a concern.”

The country saw spikes in gas prices in March and May because of travel demand and the shutdown of the Colonial pipeline. Prices are projected to decrease starting in the fall and when oil production increases.