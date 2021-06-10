Funeral for Worcester Officer Enmanuel Familia attended by thousands of police

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia will be laid to rest Thursday. Familia died last Friday while attempting to save the life of a drowning teenager in Worcester’s Green Hill Park.

A funeral Mass was held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Temple Street in Worcester, but before that, there was a procession from the funeral home. When that procession reached Lincoln Square, Familia’s body was moved from the hearse to a horse-drawn carriage by members of the Worcester Police Department.

Later, when it arrived at Washington Square, color guards and honor guards joined the carriage.

Following the funeral service, another procession brought Officer Familia’s body from the church to St. John’s Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.

Thousands of law enforcement officers lined the streets of the city to help honor the fallen police officer.