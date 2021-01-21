Friendly’s Restaurants acquired by Amici Partners Group after 80 years

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) — A group of experienced restaurant investors has taken ownership of Friendly’s, the food chain founded in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. The announcement was made on their website Tuesday.

The Amici Partners Group, LLC, said they plan to keep all locations open as well as create a new menu that will still incorporate many of Friendly’s classic favorites. Friendly’s was founded in Springfield more than 80 years ago and includes 130 cooperate owned and franchise locations.

President and CEO of Amici Partners Craig Erlich issued the following statement:

“The investors of Amici Partners Group, LLC have been involved with the Friendly’s Restaurant brand in many capacities over the years, not only as owners/operators and leaders in the system, but also as longtime loyal customers of this iconic brand. Based on our personal connection to the chain, strong investment capabilities, and seasoned management team, we believe we will be able to continue to reinvigorate this much-loved brand for both loyal patrons and new customers alike. Craig Erlich, President and CEO of Amici Partners and its affiliated company BRIX Holdings, LLC

When was the last time you ate at Friendly’s? Share your stories over on the Facebook page of NEWS10 sister site WWLP in Springfield:

Additions to the menu will include new ice cream flavors. The restaurant group also plans to update the Friendly’s App for online ordering, take out, delivery and create a new loyalty program.

Friendly’s Ice Cream

There are 39 flavors of the rich & creamy, 10 of the limited edition, five SundaeXtreme flavors, and nine other flavors that include frozen yogurt, sherbet, and light ice cream options.

Erlich added, “Friendly’s holds a special place in the hearts of its many loyal patrons, and we look forward to nurturing that legacy and creating new programs and menu items to meet the changing needs of our customers.”