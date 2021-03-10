Free COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts extended through June

BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts is extending the free “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing program through June 30. It was originally set to end on March 31.

Since the state began this free virus testing in July 2020, more than 1.8 million tests have been conducted at “Stop the Spread” locations as of March 3. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 virus tests conducted state-wide at all testing providers since the pandemic began is more than 16.8 million.

The “Stop the Spread” initiative was created to help reduce the incidences of COVID-19 in the state. All state residents may visit the locations even if they do not reside in the town or city where the testing is being conducted.

Additional information about COVID-19 testing, including why testing is important and what you should do if your test is positive can be found on the state’s website.