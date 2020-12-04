Food Bank of Western Massachusetts receives $25,000 donation

Massachusetts News

by: Sy Becker

Posted: / Updated:

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The western Massachusetts business community was urged by one of their own Thursday to help fight hunger caused by COVID-19.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received a $25,000 gift from home builder Dan Roulier and his wife. At the same time, Roulier challenged other businesses to come forward with gifts of their own to alleviate hunger in the Pioneer Valley.

“There’s no better time than now—there’s no greater reward than helping at this time of need, and we have never seen a need like we see now,” said Roulier.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield supplies the food for nearly 150 food programs and feeding pantries throughout the four counties of western Massachusetts.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report