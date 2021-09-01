First case of West Nile virus found in Massachusetts this year

Massachusetts News
Posted: / Updated:
Mosquito

Mosquito on skin (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

BOSTON. MASS (WTEN) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says they have found their first case of West Nile virus in the state this year. Health officials say the woman is in her 80’s and was most likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County, an area known to be at moderate risk for West Nile.

Since it is late in the season, health officials say the increase of rain in July and the hot weather may have increased the mosquito population. In 2020, there were five cases of West Nile virus reported in Massachusetts.

Health officials say the virus can affect people of all ages but people over 50 are at a higher risk. Most people infected have no symptoms. If symptoms do appear, they include fever and other flu-like illness. More severe symptoms can occur in rare cases.

Health officials are urging the public to take precautions from illnesses caused by mosquito bites. These include:

  • Applying insect repellent when outside
  • Wearing long-sleeves and long pants outside
  • Draining standing water outside your home, including flower pots, gutters, wading pools
  • Repairing window screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire