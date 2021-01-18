First case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON (NEWS10) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced that the first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 has been found in Massachusetts – the same variant initially discovered in the United Kingdom. The individual developed symptoms in early January and tested positive for COVID-19.

The State Public Health Laboratory was notified about the results the evening of Jan. 16.

The individual is a female Boston resident in her 20’s. She tested negative before traveling to the UK and became sick the day after returning.

The woman was interviewed by contact tracers at the time the initial positive result was received, and close contacts were identified. She is being re-interviewed by public health officials now that the variant has been identified as the cause of illness.

To date, the CDC has reported 88 cases of the variant from 14 states.