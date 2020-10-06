Fire prevention week: Test your smoke alarms!

(WWLP) — The Massachusetts Red Cross is urging people to test their smoke alarms and practice their fire escape plans as home fires continue during the pandemic.

According to a news release sent from the American Red Cross of Massachusetts, house fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and are most often caused by cooking.

Testing your smoke alarms each month will help ensure that they’re working and can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Residents should also change the batteries at least once a year and practice an escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.

National Fire Prevention Week started Sunday and will go until Saturday. This year’s theme, sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

According to the Red Cross of Massachusetts, the Red Cross has been called to 98 home fires in Massachusetts since July 1 and has helped more than 500 people with emergency lodging, financial assistance, and recovery planning.

“Unfortunately, home fires haven’t stopped during COVID-19, and neither has the need to prevent fire tragedies,” Holly Grant, regional executive for the Red Cross of Massachusetts said. “During Fire Prevention Week, we recommend testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan. These simple steps can help protect you and your loved ones in the event of a fire.”

Steps to protect yourself from home fires:

Test your smoke alarms monthly Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas Change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions

Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from the home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet Teach children about fire safety, what to do in an emergency, and what a smoke alarm sounds like



