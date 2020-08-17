FEMA to fund $575K for Massachusetts fire departments

A church on Route 7 in Lanesborough, Massachusetts. (Doug Kerr / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Congressman Richard E. Neal announced close to $547,000 in FEMA Assistance to fire departments across western and central Massachusetts. Neal’s office says the money will be used to support training, acquire critical equipment and emergency vehicles, and secure personal protective equipment in eight communities.

“Firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line each day they go to work, and our communities are grateful for their dedication to keeping our families safe,” Neal said in a statement accounting for the funds.

Two fire departments in Berkshire County will receive $71,579.22. Lanesborough is set to receive $27,942.86 for vehicle extrication equipment, while North Adams Ambulance Service will get $43,636.36 for vehicle acquisitions.

Six other communities in western and central Massachusetts will divide the remaining $475,306.19:

  • West Springfield: $40,909
  • Wilbraham: $128,571
  • Westfield: $30,445.45
  • East Longmeadow: $17,933.61
  • Charlton: $153,727.15
  • Ludlow: $103,719.98

