Feds seek more time to mull Boston Marathon bomber ruling

FILE – This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. On Friday, July 31, 2020, a federal appeals court overturned the Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence. (FBI via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they need more time to decide whether to ask an appeals court to reconsider the case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whose death sentence was thrown out over concerns over about the jury selection process.

The U.S. Justice Department urged the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday to give prosecutors until Sept. 14 to file a petition asking the three-judge panel or full court to rehear the case. They currently have until Friday to file a petition for rehearing.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court last month threw out Tsarnaev’s death sentence in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

