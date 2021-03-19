Fans can attend live sporting events in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting March 22, all communities in the Commonwealth will move to Step 1 of Phase 4, which means gathering capacity limits will be loosened and entertainment venues can serve fans once again.

Indoor and outdoor stadiums will be able to welcome fans at a strict 12% capacity. That also includes arenas and ballparks.

NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield, Mass. spoke with a sports fan who said he’d be comfortable attending games with proper protocols.

“I like it, things are slowly getting back to normal,” said Joe Heneine of Springfield. “As long as they follow the precautions and COVID doesn’t spread anymore, I don’t think it’s a bad idea.”

The Bruins’s next home game is on Tuesday.

The Celtics will also be able to allow fans in the TD Garden for their next home game on March 29.

