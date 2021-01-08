Extended COVID-19 restrictions not helping Massachusetts businesses

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions putting the capacity of many businesses at 25% has been extended.

These restrictions were originally put in place the day after Christmas and now been extended to January 24.

22News spoke with Ralph Santaniello co-owner of The Federal Restaurant and Bar in Agawam who said although his business has adapted to these changes, it makes it hard to capitalize on the weekend crowds.

“Most of our business is done in a short time span on a couple of days of the week,” said an employee. “If you can only sit a 25% capacity at your busiest times that cuts back quite a bit of revenue.”

Private gathering limits remain at 25 people outdoors and 10 people for indoor gatherings.