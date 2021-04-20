Expanded eligibility lets college kids get vaccinated in Massachusetts

(WWLP) — As of Monday, everyone over the age of 16 is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts, which includes college students.

While some colleges have made the vaccine mandatory for on-campus learning next year, for many students it’s their choice to make. One student, Louis Max, says he felt anxiety about the vaccine, but also felt it was the best option to take.

Max, who is a sophomore at UMass Amherst, said, “I’m a little bit anxious this is actually the first time this has happened in the world. I’m also excited because if everyone does their part and gets vaccinated we can end the situation that we’re in.”

College students entered vaccine eligibility Monday, so some students are still making up their minds.

The vaccine is free and available to anyone, regardless of your immigration status or whether you have health insurance.

So far, more than two million Massachusetts residents are fully-vaccinated, and more than five million doses have been administered. Here is a look at the vaccination numbers in western Massachusetts: