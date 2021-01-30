Ex-Rep. Kennedy takes new CNN gig after failed Senate run

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III speaks outside his campaign headquarters in Watertown, Mass. Retiring Rep. Joe Kennedy III has used his farewell speech from Congress to deride the “great lie of our times” that the government lacks the resources and will to help people in need. The Massachusetts Democrat says the real problem is greed, not scarcity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III has a new gig — offering commentary on CNN.

The Massachusetts Democrat made his debut appearance on the network Friday talking about efforts by Democrats in Washington to pass a COVID-19 relief package.

The move comes a day after Kennedy said he has “no plans to run for office again anytime soon” and launched a new initiative called the Groundwork Project aimed, in part, at supporting political races considered “unwinnable” by the Democratic Party.

Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, gambled—and lost—by betting he could win the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary last year.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, a progressive, prevailed, and Kennedy became the first in his storied political dynasty to lose a race for Congress in Massachusetts. And though she’s taken hard stances against upstarts challenging incumbents, Nancy Pelosi chose to support Kennedy over Markey.