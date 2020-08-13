Ex-Boston police union boss charged with assaulting girl

BOSTON (AP) — The former head of Boston’s largest police union has been charged with sexually assaulting a young girl.
Patrick Rose was ordered held Thursday on $100,000 bail after being arraigned on charges including aggravated rape of a child.
Authorities said in a police report that the retired officer and one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association sexually assaulted the girl on “multiple occasions” from when she was about 7 to about 12 years old.
Rose did not respond to a phone call from the Boston Globe Wednesday night, and the newspaper reports that his lawyer declined to give his name to reporters after Thursday’s hearing.
