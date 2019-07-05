Environmental group calls for change to bag ban bill in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The war on plastic bags now has an environmental group pitted against a legislative committee in Massachusetts.

A bill banning single-use plastic shopping bags at supermarkets and other Massachusetts retail stores was advanced on Monday by the panel that reviews environmental legislation. But the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, who’s been pushing for this ban, isn’t happy with the measure. The group argues that the committee dropped several key provisions, including a proposed 10-cent fee on paper bags at checkout counters that was designed to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags.

Masspirg also contends the current proposal would pre-empt tougher plastic bag bans already in effect in many cities and towns. The group is urging lawmakers to make changes to the bill before it comes up for final votes in the Legislature.