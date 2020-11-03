ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 – Right to Repair

(WWLP) – Question 1 expands on the “Right to Repair Law” that was passed in 2012, which requires vehicle owners and independent repair facilities in Massachusetts to have access to the same vehicle diagnostic and repair information made available to the manufacturers’ Massachusetts dealers and authorized repair facilities.

The new legislation updates the law to include wireless technology, known as ‘telematics’ information. In cars, that have telematics, the information currently only flows from the car directly to automakers and dealerships.

Proponents of Question 1 say it would create a shared database for telematics that can be used by independent repair shops too, beginning with the model year 2022.

Opponents to the new law are concerned about an increased risk of cybersecurity attacks and criminals accessing people’s vehicles and personal driving data, including real-time location.