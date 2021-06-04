Drowning the leading cause of death among young kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — As the summer months approach, swimming, the favorite warm-weather activity returns. But be careful, because Massachusetts officials say that drowning is the leading cause of death among young children—not only in that state, but nationwide.
“The No. 1 thing is to have your kids trained in swimming. There’s tons of local programs going around this summer, whether through communities or with local swimming lesson programs,” said Michael Dickson, West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief. “Keep an eye on your kids at all times.”
Dickson added that, “If the kids are going to be in the pool be sure you’re on the deck or on the patio with them. Make sure you account for them when they’re in and out of the pool. When you’re pool isn’t being used, make sure your gates are always locked.”
Tickers are also something else to watch out for. Make sure to check your children after they play outside, especially if they were in tall grass or a wooded area.