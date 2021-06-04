Drowning the leading cause of death among young kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — As the summer months approach, swimming, the favorite warm-weather activity returns. But be careful, because Massachusetts officials say that drowning is the leading cause of death among young children—not only in that state, but nationwide.

“The No. 1 thing is to have your kids trained in swimming. There’s tons of local programs going around this summer, whether through communities or with local swimming lesson programs,” said Michael Dickson, West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief. “Keep an eye on your kids at all times.”