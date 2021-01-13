Drivers react to new exit signs on MassPike

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s the latest change to the Mass Pike: new exit numbers.

These numbers now correspond with a mileage-based system. For example, to get to Chicopee from the Mass Pike, exit 5 is now exit 49, because it is at the 49th mile-marker. Peter Studt of Worcester said he is already used to major change.

“I really liked it. You get used to it right away,” Studt said. “You can see how far you need to go, how far you’ve been, and it’s just easy to get used to.”

The exit numbers are being changed by MassDOT to comply with federal highway mandates that require mile-based exit signs. But the old numbers will not be gone immediately. You’ll actually see them for another two years.

“As long as the GPS is up to date, then everything should be fine,” said Joe Brow of Chicopee. “I think if it’s going to help people not from here, then it’s a good thing. But for myself, living in Massachusetts, I don’t see how it will affect me.”

Drivers stand to benefit from the new system because mile-marker exits will make it easier to track vehicle mileage and get more accurate emergency responses. MassDOT projects that construction on the exit signs will end by summer of this year.