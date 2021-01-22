DPH: 28 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — After seeing an uptick in the number of high-risk COVID-19 communities in western Massachusetts last week, newly released data by state public health officials on Thursday shows a slight decrease.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the following western Massachusetts municipalities remain at high-risk for COVID-19 as of Jan. 21, 2021:

Last week, western Massachusetts hit a new record high with 31 red zones, according to data provided by the state. A “red zone” means the area has reported more than 25 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

The data is also based on the state’s new criteria which now takes population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread. This is the highest reported number in local community COVID-19 infections.

DPH

DPH

There are currently 15 western Massachusetts communities in the ‘yellow zone,’ meaning those areas are at moderate risk for spreading COVID-19. Those areas include Amherst, Cheshire, Chester Easthampton, Greenfield, Hinsdale, Holland, Lenox, Longmeadow, Montague, North Adams, Northampton, South Hadley, Stockbridge, and Williamstown.

DPH officials also reported eight low-risk areas in western Massachusetts Thursday: Erving, Huntington, Lanesborough, Otis, Russell, Sheffield, Wales, Westhampton.

State public health officials also reported 75 newly confirmed deaths on Thursday, along with 4,821 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Since the pandemic began in early March 2020, there have been a total of 458,089 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and 13,547 COVID-related deaths.