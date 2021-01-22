DPH: 28 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DPH

BOSTON (WWLP) — After seeing an uptick in the number of high-risk COVID-19 communities in western Massachusetts last week, newly released data by state public health officials on Thursday shows a slight decrease.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the following western Massachusetts municipalities remain at high-risk for COVID-19 as of Jan. 21, 2021:

Last week, western Massachusetts hit a new record high with 31 red zones, according to data provided by the state.  A “red zone” means the area has reported more than 25 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

The data is also based on the state’s new criteria which now takes population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread. This is the highest reported number in local community COVID-19 infections. 

  • DPH
  • DPH

There are currently 15 western Massachusetts communities in the ‘yellow zone,’ meaning those areas are at moderate risk for spreading COVID-19. Those areas include Amherst, Cheshire, Chester Easthampton, Greenfield, Hinsdale, Holland, Lenox, Longmeadow, Montague, North Adams, Northampton, South Hadley, Stockbridge, and Williamstown.

DPH officials also reported eight low-risk areas in western Massachusetts Thursday: Erving, Huntington, Lanesborough, Otis, Russell, Sheffield, Wales, Westhampton.

State public health officials also reported 75 newly confirmed deaths on Thursday, along with 4,821 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Since the pandemic began in early March 2020, there have been a total of 458,089 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and 13,547 COVID-related deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report