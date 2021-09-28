Dozens of Massachusetts State Police reportedly resign over vaccine mandate

BOSTON (WWLP) — The union representing roughly 1,800 members of the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) says dozens of troopers have resigned as a result of the state’s COVID vaccine mandate.

Even so, NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield learned Monday night that one State Police trooper has indicated he will resign over the vaccination mandate. No other official notifications of resignations have reportedly been submitted to the department. However, other troopers have reached out to the MSP Human Resources to evaluate their pensions should they choose to resign or retire now.

“To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask-wearing and regular testing,” said Michael Cherven, the president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

This comes after a judge denied a union request to put the vaccine requirement on hold to allow more time to negotiate terms and conditions. Back in August, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that all executive department employees would be required to show proof of vaccination by October 17 or risk getting fired.

“Throughout COVID, we have been on the front lines protecting the citizens of Massachusetts and beyond. Simply put, all we are asking for are the same basic accommodations that countless other departments have provided to their first responders, and to treat a COVID-related illness as a line of duty injury,” Cherven added.

Since announcing the mandate, Gov. Baker has stood firm on his decision, saying it’s the best way to protect the public and those who work in public-facing jobs. Several states across the country have mandated vaccinations for their public workers, however, they are allowing a weekly testing alternative to vaccination.