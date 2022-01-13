Doctors demand action from Baker administration for omicron surge

BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts doctors are calling out the Baker Administration for mishandling the omicron surge. They released recommendations for preventing more residents form getting sick.

The Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity joined the growing number of calls for Charlie Baker to ramp up state COVID prevention measures. In a letter, coalition members urged the administration to bring back the statewide indoor mask mandate.

On top of that, the group also wants to see rapid tests given to congregate living facilities, schools, and places of worship. The Baker Administration on Tuesday announced that 26 million tests will be made available to residents over the next three months, but coalition members and dozens of lawmakers on Beacon Hill still believe that more should be done to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We need vaccinations, we need widespread vaccinations, we need vaccinations in community which we still have not had sufficiently. We need masking not only in schools but in every public space.” said Norfolk Senator Becca Rausch.

One area of concern for health professions across the state is the homeless population. To prevent homeless residents from going to the emergency room, the health equity coalition wants to see the state set up isolation beds for COVID-positive individuals.

Now there is one topic here at the statehouse that’s causing a major debate and that’s remote learning. Cities like Boston want the option to go remote if cases get worse, but Governor Baker stands firm in his belief that kids belong in the classroom.