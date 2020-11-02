Do you need identification to vote in Massachusetts?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Tuesday is election day and millions across the country will be heading to the polls. Some states require all voters to show an ID, but Massachusetts is not one of them.

There still may be a few reasons you will be asked to show identification when you check-in at your polling place. You may have to show an ID if you’re voting for the first time in Massachusetts in a federal election, you are an inactive voter, or you are casting a provisional or challenged ballot.

Acceptable identification must include your name and the address at which you are registered to vote. Examples include a driver’s license, state-issued ID card, recent utility bill, rent receipt or lease, a copy of a voter registration affidavit, or any other printed identification which contains the voter’s name and address.

If you are not able to present identification in such a situation, you must still be permitted to vote; however, your ballot must be challenged. This means that your name and address, the name and address of the challenger, and the reason for the challenge must be written on your ballot and your ballot will be kept separate from the others until your identity is confirmed.

A few other things to remember to bring with you to the polls, a face covering, and your patience. Social distancing guidelines will be in full effect so voting will run slower than usual.

