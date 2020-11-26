Different COVID challenges in Eastern and Western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) — The fight against COVID-19 looks different all across Massachusetts. The state is seeing case numbers rise in some communities and fall in others, which means that the needs of health care facilities differ by region.

For example, in metro Boston, the population is larger and they tend to live closer together, making community transmission more concerning. Luckily, Boston has several major hospitals that can treat patients, an issue that many in the healthcare field worry about in western Massachusetts.

“What we’re very concerned about is the closure of essential services. If people don’t have the wherewithal to get healthcare, to get adequate testing that is going to, that’s not going to help people survive in this pandemic,” Katie Murphy told NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield.

On top of the closure of health care facilities in western Massachusetts, many communities are also seeing a lack of testing sites and that’s an issue that Gov. Charlie Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are hoping to address in the next few weeks.