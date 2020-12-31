Despite pandemic hardships, Massachusetts charity gets overwhelming support, donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — With just about one day left in the year, some people might be making last-minute charitable donations but this year has been unprecedented, causing financial hardships for almost everyone.

One western Massachusetts organization tells me they’ve seen an overwhelming amount of support and donations this year. United Way of Hampshire County helps over 30 organizations provide basic needs to hundreds of people.

This year, United Way was helping local non-profits support hundreds of additional people, which was concerning at first.

“With the loss of jobs and people not having necessary as much money that the donations would be down that could create a perfect storm because the needs have gone up but that is not what we have seen so far,” said John Bidwell, Executive Director of United Way of Hampshire County.

Bidwell said the community has stepped up and really dug deep into their pockets to help those in need. He also tells NEWS10’s Springfield sister station that businesses and individuals have given back more than they ever have before.

“It’s a testimony to how much people are giving back and what we are hearing over and over again is the same thing this is a tough period for me, it’s difficult. But I know it’s tougher for other people, and I’m going to give what I can,” said Bidwell.

The United Way accepts monetary and essential item donations. If you are interested, you can donate to a local United Way.

The executive director was unable to say just how much their donations have increased, because their fiscal year doesn’t end until June.