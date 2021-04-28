Despite loosened restrictions, you’ll still need a mask indoors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — You won’t have to wear a mask outdoors anymore as long as you are able to social distance.

In Western Massachusetts, many said it’s about time. Some are already leaving their mask at home while outdoors, saying they feel safe.

“Really happy and excited to see that because I’m someone who believes that just being outdoors and enjoying the fresh air is just really healthy and overall good for our wellbeing,” said Debbie Wright of Longmeadow.

But, face coverings will still be required at all outdoor events. So, if you plan to go to an arena, a fair, or a farmers market, you’ll need to wear your mask for now. Western Massachusetts said they’re just happy some restrictions are being lifted.

“Being able to ride your bike or workout without having that constriction on your air is really important and I think it’s a great idea,” said Chiala Marvici of Springfield.

At the national level, the White House also said not wearing a mask outside is safe, for those who can socially distance and are fully vaccinated. But remember, that’s just outdoors. Masks must still be worn at all times indoors.