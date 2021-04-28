Despite loosened restrictions, you’ll still need a mask indoors

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — You won’t have to wear a mask outdoors anymore as long as you are able to social distance.  

In Western Massachusetts, many said it’s about time. Some are already leaving their mask at home while outdoors, saying they feel safe. 

“Really happy and excited to see that because I’m someone who believes that just being outdoors and enjoying the fresh air is just really healthy and overall good for our wellbeing,” said Debbie Wright of Longmeadow. 

But, face coverings will still be required at all outdoor events. So, if you plan to go to an arena, a fair, or a farmers market, you’ll need to wear your mask for now. Western Massachusetts said they’re just happy some restrictions are being lifted. 

“Being able to ride your bike or workout without having that constriction on your air is really important and I think it’s a great idea,” said Chiala Marvici of Springfield. 

At the national level, the White House also said not wearing a mask outside is safe, for those who can socially distance and are fully vaccinated. But remember, that’s just outdoors. Masks must still be worn at all times indoors. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire