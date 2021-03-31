Deadline to qualify for free REAL ID is April 30

BOSTON (WWLP) – April 30 will be the last day to qualify for the Free REAL ID Upgrade Promotion offered by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV).

The fee for renewing a non-commercial standard or REAL ID license is $50, while the fee for upgrading to a standard or REAL ID card is $25. The typical $25 upgrade / amendment fee will be waived under the program.

Massachusetts residents who already qualified by renewing online since June 12, 2020, will be able to begin booking in-person upgrade appointments for their no cost REAL ID online starting Thursday, April 1. Those with a U.S. Passport are already in compliance with federal REAL ID requirements that begin on October 1 and should not need a REAL ID for the purposes of boarding domestic flights or entering certain federal buildings at that time.

Customers are eligible to renew online up to one year in advance of the expiration date printed on their license or ID, and up to two years after the expiration date, allowing anyone whose license expires now through April 30, 2022, can renew online for a standard license / ID prior to the conclusion of the promotion, and still take advantage of the free future upgrade.

A REAL ID requires an in-person visit and document verification at a Service Center or AAA office that offers RMV services to members.

People should take the following steps to determine their online renewal eligibility and qualify for this offer prior to the April 30:

Visit Mass.Gov/RMV, login to their “myRMV” account, and find out if they are permitted to renew online.

Renew online – their new standard license or ID card will be sent via U.S. mail.

The cost for renewing a driver’s license is $50. The cost for renewing an ID card is $25. These costs are the same for both a Standard or REAL ID license or ID card. The cost for upgrading or amending a license or ID card outside of their renewal cycle is $25 – this fee will be waived for participating, eligible RMV customers upgrading to a REAL ID license / ID

Eligible customers who have renewed online will be able to make an appointment for a REAL ID at an RMV Service Center or AAA office (for members) beginning on Thursday, April 1 st , and have their $25 upgrade / amendment fee waived.

, and have their $25 upgrade / amendment fee waived. Customers can visit Mass.Gov/ID to find detailed information on REAL ID including a helpful checklist that conveniently outlines the documentation needed to secure a REAL credential.

Customers are encouraged to begin their transaction online by visiting Mass.Gov/RMV, clicking on “Online Service Center,” selecting “Apply for a REAL ID,” and then following the prompts to verify their identity and start their transaction. Customers will be prompted to answer a series of questions to complete a summary document which should be presented along with required REAL ID documentation during their in-person visit. REAL ID credentials are mailed customers within 7–10 days of a visit to RMV Service Center and/or AAA location.

Anyone who holds a valid U.S. passport or other federally-compliant form of identification may never need an RMV-issued REAL ID.

As a service to its members, AAA continues to issue REAL ID credentials and will be offering free REAL ID upgrades to eligible members. Members should make an appointment before visiting a AAA location.

All RMV customers are encouraged to visit the RMV Online Service Center website to renew their license or ID card, and complete one of over 40 other transactions available online, by mail, or by phone.