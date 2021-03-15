COVID in Massachusetts: 30 new deaths, 1,508 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 1,508 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 5,032

20-29 years: 3,816

30-39 years: 2,919

40-49 years: 2,443

50-59 years: 2,566

60-69 years: 1,772

70-79 years: 783

80+ years: 450

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 90,244 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,425,530 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,027,223 tests were first time tests and 12,398,307 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,188 new individuals have tested positive with 599,648 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.55 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.67%.

Hospitalizations

There are 636 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 95 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Sunday, 81.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 3 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,167 medical/surgical beds with 871 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID- cases

New Cases: 1,508

Total Cases: 568,616

Estimated Active Cases: 26,459

New Deaths: 30

Total Deaths: 16,311

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 184

Total Cases: 33,692

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 334

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 18

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,978

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 265

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 104

Total Confirmed Cases: 43,411

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,395

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 42

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,835

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 274

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,059

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Higher education

There are 615 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,692 new tests reported with a total of 5,340,935 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities