COVID in Massachusetts: 30 new deaths, 1,508 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 1,508 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 cases by age group
- 0-19 years: 5,032
- 20-29 years: 3,816
- 30-39 years: 2,919
- 40-49 years: 2,443
- 50-59 years: 2,566
- 60-69 years: 1,772
- 70-79 years: 783
- 80+ years: 450
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 90,244 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,425,530 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,027,223 tests were first time tests and 12,398,307 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,188 new individuals have tested positive with 599,648 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.55 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.67%.
Hospitalizations
There are 636 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 95 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.
As of Sunday, 81.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 3 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,167 medical/surgical beds with 871 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 88 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID- cases
- New Cases: 1,508
- Total Cases: 568,616
- Estimated Active Cases: 26,459
- New Deaths: 30
- Total Deaths: 16,311
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 184
- Total Cases: 33,692
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 334
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,978
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 265
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 104
- Total Confirmed Cases: 43,411
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,395
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 42
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,835
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 274
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,059
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101
Higher education
There are 615 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,692 new tests reported with a total of 5,340,935 tests performed.
COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,783
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,755