COVID booster shots approved for all Massachusetts residents over 18

BOSTON (WWLP/AP) — Massachusetts residents over age 18 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 booster shot effective immediately, the Baker-Polito Administration announced Thursday morning.

Booster shots should be administered six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months after receiving a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. The COVID booster is free, and individuals need no ID, health insurance, or vaccine card to get a booster, according to the Baker-Polito Administration.

Getting a booster in Massachusetts

Visit the Vaxfinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of locations to receive a booster. Residents are able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering boosters. Many locations will be booking appointments out weeks in advance. For individuals who are unable to use Vaxfinder, or have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9AM-2PM) by calling 2-1-1 and following the prompts is available for assistance. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

In Massachusetts, over 94% of adults have received at least one dose, and more than 81% of the total population is fully vaccinated, which is over 4.8 million individuals. More than 800,000 residents have received a COVID booster.

Before Thursday, booster shots were only authorized for people 65 and older, those 18 to 64 with medical conditions putting them at risk for severe COVID, and people at risk for COVID because of their jobs.