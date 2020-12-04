COVID-19 pandemic causes ripple effect on computer sales

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The rise in work-from-home and remote learning is having a ripple effect on the computer sales industry.

Yes Computers in Northampton told NEWS10’s sister station that they’ve been extremely busy. Their most popular items are computers, iPads, headphones, and WiFi extenders. But this holiday season is making it tough to keep those items in stock.

Owner Mark Wineburg said production is down for most tech companies so Yes Computers had to plan ahead for the holiday rush.

“We knew a few months ago that we had to really pre-purchase and make sure we had plenty of stock for the upcoming holidays,” Wineburg said. “It’s not just the holidays, it’s just people replacing their everyday equipment that they have to, as they need it.”

The owner added that there is a global shortage of certain iPad models, so it might be tough to find some this holiday season.