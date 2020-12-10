COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 89 new deaths, 5,675 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 89 newly confirmed deaths and 5,675 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/22/20 – 12/5/20

0-19 years: 8,201

20-29 years: 9,746

30-39 years: 8,174

40-49 years: 6,835

50-59 years: 7,141

60-69 years: 4,683

70-79 years: 2,317

80+ years: 1,676

According to the Department of Public Health, 109,009 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,181,066 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 259,324.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,523 new individuals have tested positive with 287,469 total tests reported.

1,576 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 308patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,922 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,166 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 82.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,675

New Molecular Tests: 109,009

Estimated Active Cases: 61,181

New Deaths: 89

Average Age of Deaths: 82

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 290

Total Cases: 10,088

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 244

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,381

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 402

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,946

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.