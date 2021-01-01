COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 81 new deaths, 6,887 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 81 newly confirmed deaths and 6,887 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
There will be no new report on Friday due to New Year’s Day. the Saturday dashboard will be a combination of Friday and Saturday’s numbers.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 12/13/20 – 12/26/20
- 0-19 years: 9,814
- 20-29 years: 9,907
- 30-39 years: 8,822
- 40-49 years: 7,895
- 50-59 years: 8,695
- 60-69 years: 6,156
- 70-79 years: 3,121
- 80+ years: 2,441
According to the Department of Public Health, 95,827 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,944,699 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 359,445.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,225 new individuals have tested positive with 360,840 total tests reported.
2,271 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 417 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 12,157 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,423 confirmed and probable deaths total with an average age of 80.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 6,887
- New Molecular Tests: 95,827
- Estimated Active Cases: 80,359
- New Deaths: 81
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 373
- Total Cases: 15,733
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 266
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,756
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 416
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,371
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
