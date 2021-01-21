COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 78 new deaths, 3,987 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 78 newly confirmed deaths and 3,987 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group:

0-19 years: 14,574

20-29 years: 13,575

30-39 years: 11,078

40-49 years: 9,895

50-59 years: 10,723

60-69 years: 7,173

70-79 years: 3,732

80+ years: 2,797

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 85,567 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,536,712 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,398,249 tests were first time tests and 8,138,463 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,660 new individuals have tested positive with 437,602 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.05 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.86%.

Hospitalizations:

2,209 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 444 patients that are in intensive care units and 299 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 71-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 56 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,199 medical/surgical beds with 991 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 100 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases:

New Cases: 3,987

Total Cases: 458,089

Estimated Active Cases: 90,154

New Deaths: 78

Total Deaths: 13,547

Probable COVID-19 cases:

New Cases: 527

Total Cases: 22,951

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 282

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 42

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,123

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 190

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 363

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,910

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,144

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 58

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,139

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 222

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,637

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 95

Higher Education:

There are 513 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 110,145 new tests reported with a total of 3,612,949 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities: