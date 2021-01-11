COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 77 new deaths, 5,396 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 77 newly confirmed deaths and 5,396 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 cases by age group
- 0-19 years: 10,220
- 20-29 years: 10,124
- 30-39 years: 9,375
- 40-49 years: 8,217
- 50-59 years: 9,072
- 60-69 years: 6,546
- 70-79 years: 3,362
- 80+ years: 2,629
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 81,754 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,717,313 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,208,694 tests were first time tests and 7,508,619 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,543 new individuals have tested positive with 399,660 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.97 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.21%.
Hospitalizations
2,225 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 459 patients that are in intensive care units and 282 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.
As of Sunday, 85.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 80% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 57 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,193 medical/surgical beds with 998 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 101 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases
- New Cases: 5,396
- Total Cases: 413,329
- Estimated Active Cases: 90,567
- New Deaths: 77
- Total Deaths: 12,875
Probable COVID-19 cases
- New Cases: 260
- Total Cases: 19,462
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 276
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 394
- Total Confirmed Cases: 30,270
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,101
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 64
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,553
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 209
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 20
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,458
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 93
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 43
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,543
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 163
Higher education
There are 392 new cases in the last week with a total of 6,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 49,862 new tests reported with a total of 3,415,534 tests performed.
COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 31,983
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 417
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,568
