COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 76 new deaths, 3,004 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 76 newly confirmed deaths and 3,004 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 9,817

20-29 years: 8,504

30-39 years: 7,001

40-49 years: 6,362

50-59 years: 6,897

60-69 years: 4,754

70-79 years: 2,474

80+ years: 1,823

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 113,095 new tests were performed with an overall of 14,325,516 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,682,998 tests were first time tests and 9,642,518 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,640 new individuals have tested positive with 497,964 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.90 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.96%.

Hospitalizations

1,389 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 318 patients that are in intensive care units and 191 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 68-years-old.

As of Sunday, 82.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 33 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,166 medical/surgical beds with 884 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 159 beds and 96 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 3,004

Total Cases: 516,530

Estimated Active Cases: 59,162

New Deaths: 76

Total Deaths: 14,698

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 103

Total Cases: 27,404

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 301

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 252

Total Confirmed Cases: 38,640

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,232

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 104

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,277

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 241

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,844

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 98

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,639

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 230

Higher education

There are 1,044 new cases in the last week with a total of 9,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 233,579 new tests reported with a total of 4,049,869 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities