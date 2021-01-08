COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 71 new deaths, 7,136 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 71 newly confirmed deaths and 7,136 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 10,220

20-29 years: 10,124

30-39 years: 9,375

40-49 years: 8,217

50-59 years: 9,072

60-69 years: 6,546

70-79 years: 3,362

80+ years: 2,629

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 108,412 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,417,197 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,111,424 tests were first time tests and 7,197,351 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,006 new individuals have tested positive with 387,433 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.97 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.83%.

Hospitalizations

2,386 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 455 patients that are in intensive care units and 277 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 88.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupies and 81% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 57 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 1,029 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 95 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 7,136

Total Cases: 393,188

Estimated Active Cases: 81,604

New Deaths: 71

Total Deaths: 12,634

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 412

Total Cases: 18,413

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 275

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 621

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,830

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,068

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 94

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,292

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 204

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,382

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 92

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 78

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,338

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150

Higher education

There are 392 new cases in the last week with a total of 6,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 49,862 new tests reported with a total of 3,415,534 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities