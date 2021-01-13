COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 67 new deaths, 4,906 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 67 newly confirmed deaths and 4,906 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 cases by age group
- 0-19 years: 10,220
- 20-29 years: 10,124
- 30-39 years: 9,375
- 40-49 years: 8,217
- 50-59 years: 9,072
- 60-69 years: 6,546
- 70-79 years: 3,362
- 80+ years: 2,629
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 69,982 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,844,709 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,244,570 tests were first time tests and 7,600,139 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 5,208 new individuals have tested positive with 402,242 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.97 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.45%.
Hospitalizations
2,219 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 451 patients that are in intensive care units and 271 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 84.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 78% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 50 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,196 medical/surgical beds with 1,009 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 96 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases
- New Cases: 4,906
- Total Cases: 422,474
- Estimated Active Cases: 90,975
- New Deaths: 67
- Total Deaths: 12,996
Probable COVID-19 cases
- New Cases: 581
- Total Cases: 20,055
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 277
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 476
- Total Confirmed Cases: 31,035
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,108
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 65
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,665
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 211
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,490
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 94
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 67
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,681
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 166
Higher education
There are 392 new cases in the last week with a total of 6,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 49,862 new tests reported with a total of 3,415,534 tests performed.
COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 32,299
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 418
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,643
