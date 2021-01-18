COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 67 new deaths, 4,283 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 67 newly confirmed deaths and 4,283 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 14,178

20-29 years: 13,838

30-39 years: 11,983

40-49 years: 10,362

50-59 years: 11,195

60-69 years: 7,657

70-79 years: 3,871

80+ years: 2,910

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 89,177 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,348,663 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,353,834 tests were first time tests and 7,994,829 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,793 new individuals have tested positive with 427,115 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.86%.

Hospitalizations

2,165 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 433 patients that are in intensive care units and 288 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Sunday, 85.9 of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 78.4% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 49 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,183 medical/surgical beds with 980 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 102 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 4,283

Total Cases: 448,331

Estimated Active Cases: 98,476

New Deaths: 67

Total Deaths: 13,372

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 131

Total Cases: 21,829

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 280

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 309

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,936

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,134

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,996

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 219

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,589

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 95

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 32

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,969

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 184

Higher education

There are 533 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 87,270 new tests reported with a total of 3,502,804 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in long-term care facilities: