COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 60 new deaths, 4,358 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 60 newly confirmed deaths and 4,358 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 cases by age group:
During the last two weeks (*data updated weekly)
- 0-19 years: 9,814
- 20-29 years: 9,907
- 30-39 years: 8,822
- 40-49 years: 7,895
- 50-59 years: 8,695
- 60-69 years: 6,156
- 70-79 years: 3,121
- 80+ years: 2,441
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 55,570 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,146,494 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,074,198 tests were first time tests and 7,072,296 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,269 new individuals have tested positive with 374,565 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 3.10 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.50%.
Hospitalizations
2,339 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 423 patients that are in intensive care units and 258 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.
As of Sunday, 83.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupies and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 50 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 973 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 95 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases
- New Cases: 4,358
- Total Cases: 375,455
- Estimated Active Cases: 81,449
- New Deaths: 60
- Total Deaths: 12,401
Probable COVID-19 cases
- New Cases: 548
- Total Cases: 17,113
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 270
Hampden County
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,066
Hampshire County
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 203
Franklin County
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 92
Berkshire County
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 145
Higher education
There are 0 new cases with a total of 6,504 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. 82 new tests reported with a total of 3,365,672 tests performed.
COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 31,110
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 416
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,441
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Where is my stimulus money? How to check when your payment will be received
- Starbucks menu changes: Coffee giant announces permanent additions, seasonal offerings
- NY State offering deferments, not refunds, for liquor license fees
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly offering drugs to teens for sex
- Keeping players focused as the hype around the Bills grows