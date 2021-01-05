COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 60 new deaths, 4,358 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 60 newly confirmed deaths and 4,358 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group:

During the last two weeks (*data updated weekly)

0-19 years: 9,814

20-29 years: 9,907

30-39 years: 8,822

40-49 years: 7,895

50-59 years: 8,695

60-69 years: 6,156

70-79 years: 3,121

80+ years: 2,441

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 55,570 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,146,494 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,074,198 tests were first time tests and 7,072,296 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,269 new individuals have tested positive with 374,565 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 3.10 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.50%.

Hospitalizations

2,339 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 423 patients that are in intensive care units and 258 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Sunday, 83.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupies and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 50 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 973 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 95 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 4,358

Total Cases: 375,455

Estimated Active Cases: 81,449

New Deaths: 60

Total Deaths: 12,401

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 548

Total Cases: 17,113

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 270

Hampden County

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,066

Hampshire County

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 203

Franklin County

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 92

Berkshire County

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 145

Higher education

There are 0 new cases with a total of 6,504 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. 82 new tests reported with a total of 3,365,672 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities