COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 55 new deaths, 3,720 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 55 newly confirmed deaths and 3,720 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/22/20 – 12/5/20

0-19 years: 8,201

20-29 years: 9,746

30-39 years: 8,174

40-49 years: 6,835

50-59 years: 7,141

60-69 years: 4,683

70-79 years: 2,317

80+ years: 1,676

According to the Department of Public Health, 61,236 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,684,933 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 286,866.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,992 new individuals have tested positive with 303,783 total tests reported.

1,834 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 371 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,190 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,443 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 82.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,720

New Molecular Tests: 61,236

Estimated Active Cases: 72,883

New Deaths: 55

Average Age of Deaths: 82

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 209

Total Cases: 11,294

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 253

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 29,022

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 406

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,040

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.