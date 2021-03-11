COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 53 new deaths, 1,413 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 53 newly confirmed deaths and 1,413 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 5,032

20-29 years: 3,816

30-39 years: 2,919

40-49 years: 2,443

50-59 years: 2,566

60-69 years: 1,772

70-79 years: 783

80+ years: 450

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 93,800 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,019,491 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,987,087 tests were first time tests and 12,032,404 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,256 new individuals have tested positive with 588,289 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.55 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.77%.

Hospitalizations

There are 689 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 183 patients that are in intensive care units and 121 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 83.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 5 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,177 medical/surgical beds with 896 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 98 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 1,413

Total Cases: 562,394

Estimated Active Cases: 26,135

New Deaths: 53

Total Deaths: 16,176

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 244

Total Cases: 32,870

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 333

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,921

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 263

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 83

Total Confirmed Cases: 42,911

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,379

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 30

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,715

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 269

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,036

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Higher Education

There are 615 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,692 new tests reported with a total of 5,340,935 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities