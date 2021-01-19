COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 52 new deaths, 3,224 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 52 newly confirmed deaths and 3,224 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 14,178

20-29 years: 13,838

30-39 years: 11,983

40-49 years: 10,362

50-59 years: 11,195

60-69 years: 7,657

70-79 years: 3,871

80+ years: 2,910

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 49,917 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,398,580 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,367,855 tests were first time tests and 8,030,725were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 94 new individuals have tested positive with 428,059 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.91%.

Hospitalizations

2,206 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 427 patients that are in intensive care units and 288 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Monday, 85.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 78% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 54 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,184 medical/surgical beds with 993 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 94 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 3,224

Total Cases: 451,535

Estimated Active Cases: 98,750

New Deaths: 52

Total Deaths: 13,424

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 77

Total Cases: 21,906

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 281

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 298

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,234

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,135

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,040

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 219

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,600

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 95

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 59

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,028

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 184

Higher education

There are 533 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 87,270 new tests reported with a total of 3,502,804 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities