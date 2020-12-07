COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 48 new deaths, 4,747 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 48 newly confirmed deaths and 4,747 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/15/20 – 11/28/20

0-19 years: 5,891

20-29 years: 6,876

30-39 years: 5,713

40-49 years: 4,739

50-59 years: 5,026

60-69 years: 3,394

70-79 years: 1,790

80+ years: 1,315

According to the Department of Public Health, 89,439 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,970,252 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 247,559.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,367 new individuals have tested positive with 280,427 total tests reported.

1,416 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 298 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,763 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,004 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,747

New Molecular Tests: 89,439

Estimated Active Cases: 57,304

New Deaths: 48

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 80

Total Cases: 9,285

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 241

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,084

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 402

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,889

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.