COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 47 new deaths, 2,744 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 newly confirmed deaths and 2,744 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/1/20 – 11/14/20
- 0-19 years: 5,015
- 20-29 years: 6,186
- 30-39 years: 4,841
- 40-49 years: 4,036
- 50-59 years: 3,923
- 60-69 years: 2,579
- 70-79 years: 1,178
- 80+ years: 880
According to the Department of Public Health, 97,636 new tests were performed with an overall of 7,484,835 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 189,518.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,196 new individuals have tested positive with 234,128 total tests reported.
885 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,177 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,407 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,744
- New Molecular Tests: 97,636
- Estimated Active Cases: 32,659
- New Deaths: 47
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 160
- Total Cases: 6,350
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 230
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 26,579
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 397
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,629
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
