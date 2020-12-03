COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 4,613 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 newly confirmed deaths and 4,613 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/15/20 – 11/28/20
- 0-19 years: 5,891
- 20-29 years: 6,876
- 30-39 years: 5,713
- 40-49 years: 4,739
- 50-59 years: 5,026
- 60-69 years: 3,394
- 70-79 years: 1,790
- 80+ years: 1,315
According to the Department of Public Health, 105,845 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,566,262 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 225,787.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,292 new individuals have tested positive with 270,281 total tests reported.
1,259 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 264 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,588 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,824 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,613
- New Molecular Tests: 105,845
- Estimated Active Cases: 45,390
- New Deaths: 46
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 414
- Total Cases: 8,445
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 236
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,776
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 402
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,819
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Warner Bros. to release all 2021 films on HBO Max, theaters
- State Police in Hudson holding annual toy drive
- Getting beaten online trying to buy a PS5 or new Xbox? You may be losing to a bot
- Pennsylvania teen gives PlayStation 5 to 10-year-old neighbor battling cancer
- Troy readies Monument Square Christmas tree ahead of Victorian Stroll