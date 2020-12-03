COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 4,613 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 newly confirmed deaths and 4,613 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/15/20 – 11/28/20

0-19 years: 5,891

20-29 years: 6,876

30-39 years: 5,713

40-49 years: 4,739

50-59 years: 5,026

60-69 years: 3,394

70-79 years: 1,790

80+ years: 1,315

According to the Department of Public Health, 105,845 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,566,262 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 225,787.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,292 new individuals have tested positive with 270,281 total tests reported.

1,259 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 264 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,588 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,824 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,613

New Molecular Tests: 105,845

Estimated Active Cases: 45,390

New Deaths: 46

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 414

Total Cases: 8,445

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 236

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,776

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 402

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,819

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.