COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 2,501 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 newly confirmed deaths and 2,501 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/8/20 – 11/21/20

0-19 years: 5,924

20-29 years: 7,051

30-39 years: 5,740

40-49 years: 4,633

50-59 years: 4,803

60-69 years: 3,198

70-79 years: 1,544

80+ years: 1,113

According to the Department of Public Health, 48,685 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,371,390 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 217,163.

Antigen Tests: A total of 639 new individuals have tested positive with 262,332 total tests reported.

1,081 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 238 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,487 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,722 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,501

New Molecular Tests: 48,685

Estimated Active Cases: 43,709

New Deaths: 46

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 105

Total Cases: 7,801

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 235

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,285

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 401

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,777

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here