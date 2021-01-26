COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 45 new deaths, 3,477 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 newly confirmed deaths and 3,477 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 14,574

20-29 years: 13,575

30-39 years: 11,078

40-49 years: 9,895

50-59 years: 10,723

60-69 years: 7,173

70-79 years: 3,732

80+ years: 2,797

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 78,650 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,046,547 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,494,452 tests were first time tests and 8,552,122 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,889 new individuals have tested positive with 455,076 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.05 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.82%.

Hospitalizations

1,955 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 418 patients that are in intensive care units and 285 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 71-years-old.

As of Monday, 84.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 47 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,191 medical/surgical beds with 960 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 3,477

Total Cases: 479,402

Estimated Active Cases: 92,035

New Deaths: 45

Total Deaths: 13,889

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 174

Total Cases: 24,286

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 289

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 319

Total Confirmed Cases: 35,489

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,175

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 36

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,385

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 228

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,701

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,343

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 199

Higher education

There are 513 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 110,145 new tests reported with a total of 3,612,949 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities