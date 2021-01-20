COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 45 new deaths, 2,567 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 45 newly confirmed deaths and 2,567 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 14,178

20-29 years: 13,838

30-39 years: 11,983

40-49 years: 10,362

50-59 years: 11,195

60-69 years: 7,657

70-79 years: 3,871

80+ years: 2,910

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 55,565 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,454,145 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,381,329 tests were first time tests and 8,072,816 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,883 new individuals have tested positive with 432,942 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.94%.

Hospitalizations

2,213 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 432 patients that are in intensive care units and 277 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 86.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 53beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,200 medical/surgical beds with 1,006 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 101 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 2,567

Total Cases: 454,102

Estimated Active Cases: 93,300

New Deaths: 45

Total Deaths: 13,469

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 518

Total Cases: 22,424

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 280

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 313

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,547

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,138

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 41

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,081

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 220

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,615

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 95

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 53

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,081

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 187

Higher Education

There are 533 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 87,270 new tests reported with a total of 3,502,804 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities